Death News : Sakamoto, a composer icon, dies at 71.

The Demise of Ryuichi Sakamoto, a Pioneering Composer, at 71: A Profound Inspiration for a Generation of Music Makers….

The music industry is mourning the loss of a true genius, as composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71. His influence on a generation of composers cannot be overstated, and his legacy will undoubtedly live on for generations to come.

Sakamoto was a master of blending traditional Japanese music with contemporary sounds and was renowned for his work on film scores, including “The Last Emperor” and “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence.” His contributions to the world of music will be sorely missed, but his impact on the industry will never be forgotten.

Source : @exlevelup

Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71. A huge influence of a generation of composers…

Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71. A huge influence of a generation of composers… pic.twitter.com/F5uW1aBLE7 — Prince A Morgan (@exlevelup) April 2, 2023