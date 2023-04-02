Death News : Sakamoto, 71, dies, Yomiuri says.

Yomiuri Newspaper Reports Japanese Musician Ryuichi Sakamoto Passed Away at 71 Years Old..

According to the Yomiuri newspaper, Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto passed away on Sunday at the age of 71. The news was confirmed by CGTNOfficial on Twitter, who shared an image of the musician and a link to the article regarding his passing.

Sakamoto was a renowned musician and composer, with a career spanning several decades. He was a pioneer of electronic music and worked on numerous film scores, including “The Last Emperor” and “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence”. His musical contributions and influence will be deeply missed by fans and colleagues alike.

Source : @CGTNOfficial

