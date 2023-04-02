Death News : Sakamoto (71) died battling stage IV cancer.

Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71 after battling stage IV cancer, as announced earlier in June 2022. Continue reading for further details..

Renowned musician Ryuichi Sakamoto has sadly passed away at the age of 71. He had been battling stage IV cancer, which he revealed to the public in June of 2022. His contribution to the music industry is immeasurable, and his work has left an indelible mark on the world of sound.

As news of his passing spreads, fans and fellow artists mourn the loss. Sakamoto will always be remembered for his incredible talent and influence, which will continue to inspire generations to come. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Source : @anizeen

Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away. He revealed back in June 2022 that he was battling stage IV cancer, and ultimately passed at the age of 71. Read on for more. vía

Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away. He revealed back in June 2022 that he was battling stage IV cancer, and ultimately passed at the age of 71. Read on for more. vía https://t.co/NQHVTmSZ7L pic.twitter.com/pwuGcZ3YSG — anizeen.com 🌸 (@anizeen) April 2, 2023