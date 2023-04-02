Death News : “Sad loss for #VfB. R.I.P. Buffy “

Mourns Passsing of Former Player Buffy Ettmayer at Age 76: A Distinguished Athlete and Beloved Personality, Honored Forever in Club Memory .

The football world is in mourning following the death of former VfB player Buffy Ettmayer at the age of 76. The news was announced by VfB Stuttgart_int on Twitter, who described Ettmayer as a distinguished player and a great personality. The club will always honour his memory.

Ettmayer’s passing is a reminder of the lasting impact that players can have on a team and its fans. His contributions to VfB will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of footballers. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Ettmayer’s loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @VfB_int

Former VfB player Buffy Ettmayer has died at the age of 76. VfB have lost a distinguished player and a great personality. The club will always honour his memory. #VfB

Former VfB player Buffy Ettmayer has died at the age of 76. VfB have lost a distinguished player and a great personality. The club will always honour his memory. 🙏#VfB pic.twitter.com/CwcAlJgYvn — VfB Stuttgart_int (@VfB_int) April 2, 2023