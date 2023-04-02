Death News : Ryuichi Sakamoto, YMO founder, dies at 71. #RIP

Headline: Renowned Japanese composer and musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, co-founder of the iconic electro-pop band Yellow Magic Orchestra, passes away at 71. YMO mesmerized audiences with their live performance in London, 2008. #RIPRyuichiSakamoto..

Renowned electronic music pioneer and Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto passed away at the age of 71, leaving behind an outstanding legacy. As a founding member of the iconic Yellow Magic Orchestra, Sakamoto helped define the sound of electronic music for generations to come. His innovative and experimental approach to composition earned him worldwide recognition and numerous accolades, including an Academy Award for his score to the movie “The Last Emperor.”

Sakamoto’s remarkable career spanned several decades, during which he continued to push the boundaries of music, exploring new sounds and collaborations. His contributions to the world of music will undoubtedly be deeply missed, but his impact and influence will continue to shape the industry for years to come. #RIPRyuichiSakamoto

Source : @sean_write

