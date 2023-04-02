Death News : Ryuichi Sakamoto, pianist, composer, and producer, dies at 71.

Ryuichi Sakamoto, Celebrated Japanese Pianist, Composer, and Innovator of Electronic Music, Passes Away at Age 71..

Renowned Japanese pianist, composer and electronic music producer, Ryuichi Sakamoto, passed away at the age of 71. This influential figure made a mark in the music industry with his innovative compositions and unique approach to blending traditional Japanese sounds with electronic music styles. His contributions to film scores included the Oscar-winning “The Last Emperor” and “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence”, among others. Sakamoto also championed environmental causes, collaborating with scientists and artists to raise awareness about the impact of climate change. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers around the world.

Throughout his career, Sakamoto received numerous accolades and awards, including a Grammy, an Academy Award, and multiple Japanese music awards. He was committed to pushing the boundaries of music and technology, and was known for creating experimental soundscapes that combined ambient, avant-garde, and classical elements. He also collaborated with notable artists such as David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Alva Noto. Despite his passing, Sakamoto’s music will live on, a testament to his enduring creativity and contribution to the world of music.

Source : @consequence

BREAKING: Ryuichi Sakamoto, the highly influential Japanese pianist, composer, and electronic music producer, has died at 71.

