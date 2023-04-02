Death News : Ryuichi Sakamoto, musical genius, died at 71.

Ryuichi Sakamoto, the musical pioneer who defied genre boundaries, has died at 71..

The world has lost a musical icon with the passing of Ryuichi Sakamoto. At the age of 71, the genre-defying artist has left behind a rich legacy of boundary-pushing compositions that have inspired countless musicians and listeners alike. His innovative approach to music was recognized with numerous accolades including an Academy Award, Grammy Awards, and multiple Golden Globes.

Sakamoto’s unique style blended a variety of genres from classical to electronic, resulting in a sound that was entirely his own. He was celebrated not only for his musical contributions but also for his activism and dedication to environmental causes. His passing marks a true loss for the music industry and beyond.

