Death News : Ryuichi Sakamoto, influential composer, dies at 71.

Renowned Japanese Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, Co-founder of Yellow Magic Orchestra and Film Score Extraordinaire, Passes Away at 71..

Renowned composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, who co-founded the influential techno-pop band Yellow Magic Orchestra and composed music for acclaimed films such as “The Last Emperor,” “The Sheltering Sky,” and “The Revenant,” has passed away at the age of 71. His contributions to the music industry and film scores have inspired and influenced generations of artists and fans worldwide.

Sakamoto’s innovative approach to music and his ability to blend various genres and styles have made him a leading figure in the Japanese music scene. He will be remembered as a true pioneer and a creative visionary whose contributions to music and film have left an indelible mark on the industry.

Source : @nytimesmusic

