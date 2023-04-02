Death News : Ryuichi Sakamoto, famed keyboardist and composer, dies at 71.

Renowned Composer and Yellow Magic Orchestra Keyboardist Ryuichi Sakamoto Passes Away at 71, Also Remembered for Contributions to Video Game Soundtracks..

Renowned keyboardist and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71. Sakamoto was best known as a member of the Yellow Magic Orchestra, as well as for composing the score for the 1987 film “The Last Emperor”. His work was recognized with both a Grammy and an Oscar. Sakamoto also made significant contributions to the video game music industry, having worked on titles such as “L.O.L.: Lack of Love” and “Dawn of Mana”.

Sakamoto’s legacy and impact on both the music and gaming industries will not be forgotten. He leaves behind a powerful body of work that will continue to inspire and influence future generations. Rest in peace, Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Source : @Lord_Arse

Ryuichi Sakamoto, keyboardist for the Yellow Magic Orchestra and composer of 'The Last Emperor', for which he won a Grammy and an Oscar, who also worked in the video game music industry on games such as 'L.O.L.: Lack of Love' and 'Dawn of Mana', has died at the age of 71.

Ryuichi Sakamoto, keyboardist for the Yellow Magic Orchestra and composer of 'The Last Emperor', for which he won a Grammy and an Oscar, who also worked in the video game music industry on games such as 'L.O.L.: Lack of Love' and 'Dawn of Mana', has died at the age of 71. pic.twitter.com/7V0IfElav9 — Lord Arse! (@Lord_Arse) April 2, 2023