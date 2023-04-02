Death News : Ryuichi Sakamoto, electronic music pioneer, dies at 71.

The pioneering composer and producer Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at 71, known for his early fusion of electronic production with popular music..

Renowned composer and producer Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71. Sakamoto was a pioneer of incorporating electronic production into popular songcraft, paving the way for the electronic music movement. He was also a skilled pianist and an acclaimed film composer. Throughout his career, Sakamoto collaborated with a range of artists, including David Bowie and Iggy Pop. His influence can be heard in the work of countless other musicians and will continue to shape the future of music for years to come.

Sakamoto’s eclectic and experimental approach to music earned him numerous accolades, including an Academy Award for his score for the film “The Last Emperor.” He continued to push boundaries throughout his career, experimenting with various genres and melding traditional and modern sounds. Sakamoto’s impact on music and popular culture cannot be overstated, and his legacy will endure through the many artists he inspired and influenced.

Source : @NPR

