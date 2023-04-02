Death News : Ryuichi Sakamoto dead at 71.

At 71, Ryuichi Sakamoto sadly departs from this world..

Renowned musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71, leaving a profound impact on the world of music. News of his death broke on April 2, 2023, prompting an outpouring of condolences from fans and peers alike.

Sakamoto’s impressive career spanned decades and included collaborations with a diverse range of artists, as well as numerous film scores. His talent and innovation will be sorely missed, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of musicians and fans alike. Rest in peace, Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Source : @DiscussingFilm

