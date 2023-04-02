Death News : Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, RIP

Sad News: Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, Has Left Us .

Renowned composer and musician Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71. His death has sparked an outpouring of emotions from fans around the world who were touched by his music. Sakamoto was a prolific artist, with a career spanning over four decades, during which he released numerous albums, composed for films, and collaborated with other notable musicians.

The news of Sakamoto’s passing was shared on Twitter by Hiroyuki Kubo, a fan who expressed heartfelt condolences. The announcement has garnered immense attention, with many people expressing their love and admiration for the talented musician. Sakamoto’s legacy lives on through his music, which will continue to be heard and cherished by fans for generations to come.

Source : @BYU13681

