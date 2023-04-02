Death News : Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, passed away.

Renowned musician Ryuichi Sakamoto loses battle with cancer at 71, leaving a void in the music industry..

Renowned musician Ryuichi Sakamoto has sadly passed away at the age of 71, after battling cancer for several years. With an astounding career spanning several decades and a vast range of musical genres, Sakamoto’s contributions to the world of music will be greatly missed. His loss leaves an irreplaceable void in the hearts of all those who knew and loved his work.

From his early days as a founding member of the famous Yellow Magic Orchestra to his critically acclaimed solo work and compositions for films, Sakamoto’s influence and innovative sound will continue to resonate through the music industry for years to come. Sakamoto’s passing serves as a reminder to cherish the invaluable contribution he made to the art form that was his life.

Source : @140VGM

— 140 Seconds VGM (@140VGM) April 2, 2023