Death News : Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, passed away.

Ryuichi Sakamoto Passes Away at the Age of 71.

The music world is mourning the loss of Ryuichi Sakamoto, who passed away at the age of 71. Known for his eclectic and visionary approach to music, Sakamoto was a true pioneer in the industry. He leaves behind a legacy of unforgettable compositions and a lasting influence on countless artists.

With his unique blend of classical and electronic music, Sakamoto created a sound that was both innovative and timeless. His contributions to film scoring and contemporary art are also noteworthy, and he was widely recognized as one of the most influential musicians of his generation. While his passing is a great loss, his music will continue to inspire and captivate audiences for years to come.

Source : @stereogum

Ryuichi Sakamoto has died at 71

Ryuichi Sakamoto has died at 71 https://t.co/Mz7K323EPN — Stereogum (@stereogum) April 2, 2023