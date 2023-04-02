Death News : Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, has passed.

Ryuichi Sakamoto passes away at 71 years old.

Renowned musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71, leaving behind a legacy of influential and groundbreaking work. Sakamoto first gained recognition as a member of Yellow Magic Orchestra, a pioneering group in the electronic music genre. Throughout his career, he collaborated with a diverse range of artists, including David Bowie, Brian Wilson, and Iggy Pop, and won multiple awards for his film scores, including an Academy Award for his work on The Last Emperor.

Sakamoto’s impact on music and culture cannot be overstated, with his innovative approach to blending traditional Japanese sounds with contemporary techniques influencing generations of artists. His passing is a great loss, but his music will continue to inspire and resonate with listeners for years to come. Rest in peace, Ryucihi Sakamoto.

Source : @SPIN

