Death News : Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, electro-music pioneer & award-winning film scorer died.

Renowned electronic music pioneer Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71, leaving a profound impact on the industry. His innovative compositions have served as a major influence to millions, while his distinguished work as a film composer earned him numerous awards, including for his scores on The Last Emperor and The Revenant.

Sakamoto’s legacy in the world of music extends far beyond these accomplishments, and his contributions will continue to inspire and shape the genre for generations to come. His passing marks a significant loss to the industry, and he will be greatly missed by fans and colleagues alike.

Source : @IGN

