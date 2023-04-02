Death News : RIP Ryuichi Sakamoto Art is long, life is short.

Maestro Ryuichi Sakamoto, aged 71, leaves a legacy to mourn. Rest in Peace..

It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, who died at the age of 71. Throughout his illustrious career, Sakamoto made an indelible mark on the musical landscape, earning critical and popular acclaim for his innovative compositions that blended traditional Japanese elements with synth-pop and ambient sounds.

Sakamoto’s contributions to music will not be forgotten, as he left an invaluable legacy that enriched the world with his unique vision and creativity. “Ars longa, vita brevis,” as the saying goes: Art is long, life is short. Rest in peace, Maestro.

Source : @AppleClassical

