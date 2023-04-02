Death News : Renowned composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, who won an Oscar, has died at 71 years old. Throughout his career, Sakamoto crafted musical scores for more than 40 films, such as ‘THE REVENANT’ and ‘THE LAST EMPEROR’, despite using less than 50 characters.

Renowned Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, Who Won an Oscar, Dies at 71. He Created the Score for Films Such as ‘THE REVENANT’ and ‘THE LAST EMPEROR’.

Renowned composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has sadly passed away at the age of 71. With an illustrious career spanning over several decades, Sakamoto composed music for more than 40 films, including critically acclaimed works such as ‘The Revenant’ and ‘The Last Emperor’. As an Oscar-winning musician, Sakamoto left a lasting legacy in the world of cinema and music.

Sakamoto’s unique blend of classical music and electronic sounds made him a pioneer in the field of contemporary music. His contributions to the world of film scored him numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy. The music world has lost a true icon, and Sakamoto’s impact on the industry will be remembered for years to come.

Source : @GeekVibesNation

