Death News : Red Robinson dead at 86.

Red Robinson passes away at 86, news just in..

Red Robinson, a legendary broadcaster, has passed away at the age of 86. The news comes as a shock to many who knew him and his contributions to the world of entertainment.

Robinson’s career spanned several decades, during which he made significant contributions to the radio and music industries. He is known for creating the first rock and roll show in Canada, which aired on Vancouver’s CJOR in the 1950s. Robinson also played a key role in launching the careers of many famous artists, including Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, and The Beatles. He will be remembered as a pioneer in Canadian broadcasting and a champion of talented musicians across the globe.

The news of Robinson’s passing has triggered an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues alike. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their fondest memories of the late broadcaster. Even though Robinson may no longer be with us, his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the music he helped to promote. Rest in peace, Red Robinson.

Source : @GlobalBC

BREAKING: Red Robinson has died at the age of 86.

BREAKING: Red Robinson has died at the age of 86. https://t.co/4d7CmJZgXf — Global BC (@GlobalBC) April 2, 2023