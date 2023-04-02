Death News : Red Robinson, 86, has passed away.

Red Robinson passes away at 86, news update..

Red Robinson, a well-known radio and television personality, has passed away at the age of 86. His death is a great loss to the Canadian entertainment industry, where he was a familiar figure for many years.

Robinson was a veteran broadcaster, who worked in various media formats, including radio, television, and print. He was best known for his work in the rock and roll music scene, where he made a significant contribution as a host, promoter, and disc jockey. Robinson’s death has left a void in the hearts of many, who valued his contribution to Canadian culture. He will be remembered as a passionate and enthusiastic individual, who loved his work and made a significant impact on the lives of many.

Source : @CKNW

BREAKING: Red Robinson has died at the age of 86. https://t.co/RldkpppCmh — CKNW (@CKNW) April 2, 2023