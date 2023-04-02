Death News : Ray Shulman of Gentle Giant, RIP at 73.

Farewell to Ray Shulman, the Exceptionally Gifted Bassist and Multi-Instrumentalist of Gentle Giant, Who Has Departed at 73..

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Ray Shulman, a legendary bassist and multi-instrumentalist of the progressive rock band Gentle Giant. Ray was an immensely talented musician who not only played bass, but also violin, guitar, and even trumpet on some of the band’s recordings.

At the age of 73, Ray left behind an impressive musical legacy that has influenced countless musicians and fans around the world. We offer our condolences to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Ray Shulman.

Source : @MuzakOf

