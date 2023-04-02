Death News : Ray Shulman, 73, co-founded Gentle Giant, produced for The Sundays & The Sugarcubes.

Gentle Giant co-founder and bassist Ray Shulman passes away at the age of 73, also contributed as a record producer for alternative rock bands like The Sundays and The Sugarcubes during the late 80s and early 90s..

The music industry has lost a legend as Ray Shulman, one of the co-founders and bassists of the pioneering prog-rock band Gentle Giant, has passed away at the age of 73. Shulman’s contribution to the genre has been crucial, and his legacy will be remembered by generations to come. In addition to his work with Gentle Giant, he was also a talented record producer in the late 1980s and early 1990s, working with alternative rock artists like The Sundays and The Sugarcubes.

Shulman’s passing has sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes from the music community. His impact on the industry and the people who knew him will not be forgotten, and his work will continue to inspire new generations of musicians. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Ray Shulman.

Source : @ThatEricAlper

