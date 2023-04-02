Death News : Radio legend Red Robinson dies at 86.

Canadian radio pioneer Red Robinson passes away at 86, leaving behind a remarkable legacy spanning six decades in broadcasting and entertainment. His loss is deeply felt in the industry and among fans..

Red Robinson, a show promoter, longtime broadcaster, and one of the first DJs to introduce rock ‘n’ roll music to Canada, passed away at the age of 86. Robinson had an incredible six-decade-long career in radio and was considered as one of the legendary figures in the history of broadcasting in his country. His passing is a significant loss in the entertainment industry, and he will undoubtedly be missed by many.

Eric Alper, a renowned music commentator, shared the news of Robinson’s death on Twitter. Many fans and colleagues expressed their condolences to Robinson’s family and friends, highlighting his immense contribution to the music industry and his relentless passion for his craft. Robinson’s legacy has left a lasting impact on the Canadian broadcasting industry and will undoubtedly continue to inspire upcoming DJs and broadcasters for years to come.

