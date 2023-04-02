Death News : R.I.P. Ryuichi Sakamoto, composer and activist.

Renowned Composer and Environmental Advocate Ryuichi Sakamoto Passes Away at 71 Following His Second Cancer Diagnosis, Despite Winning an Oscar and a Grammy for “The Last Emperor” Score..

Renowned composer and dedicated environmentalist Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71. Sakamoto’s remarkable accomplishments in the music industry include winning both an Oscar and a Grammy for his score in the movie “The Last Emperor.” Despite his success, Sakamoto remained committed to using his art to address issues of sustainability and climate change.

Sadly, this was not Sakamoto’s first battle with cancer. His passing has left a significant void in the music community and among environmental advocates, who will miss his unique perspective and dedication to creating a better world through music.

Source : @gmanews

Pioneering composer and green activist Ryuichi Sakamoto, whose score for "The Last Emperor" scooped an Oscar and a Grammy, has died aged 71 after his second cancer diagnosis.

Pioneering composer and green activist Ryuichi Sakamoto, whose score for "The Last Emperor" scooped an Oscar and a Grammy, has died aged 71 after his second cancer diagnosis.https://t.co/0YG2UFHsGF — GMA Integrated News (@gmanews) April 2, 2023