Death News : R.I.P. Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71.

Renowned keyboardist and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, best known for his work with Yellow Magic Orchestra and his Oscar-winning score for “The Last Emperor,” has passed away at the age of 71. His influence on electronic music and film soundtracks will be felt for years to come.

Sakamoto was a true pioneer in the music industry, pushing boundaries and breaking down barriers with his innovative sound. He will be deeply missed, but his impact on both traditional and contemporary music will continue to inspire future generations of artists. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @RollingStone

