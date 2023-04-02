Death News : Queen Mother, 101, icon.

Passing of Iconic Queen Mother at Age 101 on March 30, 2002 .

The year 2002 marked the passing of an icon – on 30th March, the Queen Mother passed away at the remarkable age of 101. Her life was a testament to perseverance and grace under pressure, earning her the respect and admiration of people across the globe.

As a member of the royal family, the Queen Mother played a significant role in shaping the cultural and political landscape of the United Kingdom. Her passing marked the end of an era, and her legacy continues to inspire generations of individuals who seek to live a life of purpose and dignity. May she rest in peace.

Source : @LairdOfTheManor

On 30th March 2002, the Queen Mother passed away at the age of 101.

She was an icon.

On 30th March 2002, the Queen Mother passed away at the age of 101.

She was an icon. 👑🇬🇧🎩 pic.twitter.com/tQ5ZneYZc9 — 🎩Laird of the Manor🎩 (@LairdOfTheManor) April 2, 2023