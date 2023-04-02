Death News : Pioneering Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71.

Japanese Musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, Known for Introducing Electronic Production to the Mainstream, Passes Away at 71..

Renowned Japanese composer, producer, and pianist Ryuichi Sakamoto passed away at the age of 71. An early adopter of electronic production techniques, Sakamoto played a pivotal role in introducing new sounds and styles to popular music. His innovative approach to music production and composition has indelibly influenced genres spanning from experimental electronica to contemporary classical.

Sakamoto’s pioneering work earned him widespread acclaim throughout his career, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and numerous Grammy nominations. His influence on modern music is immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians to come.

Source : @kcrw

