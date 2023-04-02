Death News : NFL’s first Black scout, Frank Gilliam, dies at 89.

At 89, Frank Gilliam, a trailblazing African-American scout and long-time member of the Vikings organization, has passed away..

The NFL community mourns the loss of Frank Gilliam, a trailblazing figure in the league’s history. Gilliam, one of the first Black scouts in NFL history, passed away at the age of 89. He was a member of the Minnesota Vikings organization for an impressive 37 years, from 1970 through 2007.

As a pioneer for Black representation in the sport, Gilliam paved the way for generations of football players and coaches to come. His legacy will undoubtedly live on as a symbol of progress within the NFL and beyond. The football world thanks Gilliam for his contributions and sends condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @ProFootballTalk

