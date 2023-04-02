Death News : Musician Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71.

On Sunday, the Yomiuri newspaper reported the passing of the 71-year-old Japanese musician, Ryuichi Sakamoto..

Sakamoto’s legacy will continue to be celebrated through his vast body of work, which included scores for films such as “The Last Emperor” and “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence,” as well as his solo albums and collaborations with other notable musicians. Sakamoto will forever be remembered for his pioneering spirit, pushing the boundaries of music and sound throughout his career.

