Death News : Musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, passed away.

Yomiuri Newspaper Reports Japanese Musician Ryuichi Sakamoto Passes Away at 71.

Renowned Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71, according to Yomiuri newspaper’s report on Sunday. Sakamoto was a multi-talented musician, composer and actor, known for his contributions to the music industry for over four decades. His music featured in acclaimed films like “The Last Emperor”, and he won an Academy Award for Best Original Score in 1988. He continued to create music, even amidst his battle with throat cancer, which he revealed to fans in 2014. The loss of such a beloved figure has left fans and the music industry in mourning.

Sakamoto’s exceptional talent and contributions in music and film have left an everlasting impact on the world, making his untimely death a tremendous loss to the industry. He had a knack for creating and blending various genres of music, and his soundtracks continue to inspire and resonate with fans worldwide. The outpouring of tributes and condolences on social media from fans, fellow musicians, and industry professionals have highlighted the significant influence he had on the world of music. Although he may have passed, his music and legacy will live on forever.

Source : @ArabNewsjp

