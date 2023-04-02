Death News : Jockey legend Lester Piggott dies at 86.

Jockey Icon Lester Piggott Passes Away at the Age of 86..

Renowned jockey Lester Piggott has passed away at the age of 86, marking the end of a legendary career in horse racing. Piggott’s feats include an impressive 30 victories at the Epsom Derby, a feat which has yet to be surpassed. His successes paved the way for a new generation of jockeys, leaving an indelible mark on the world of horse racing.

News of the jockey’s passing sent shockwaves through the racing community, with tributes pouring in from fans and industry members alike. Piggott will forever be remembered as a true icon of the sport, leaving behind a legacy that will be celebrated for generations to come.

Source : @leighgbanks

THE LONG RIDE HOME … LESTER PIGGOTT DIES AGED 86 –

Jockey legend Lester Piggott has died at the age of 86.

THE LONG RIDE HOME … LESTER PIGGOTT DIES AGED 86 –

Jockey legend Lester Piggott has died at the age of 86. – https://t.co/EYLrDKVWQr#Media pic.twitter.com/jyxJAl7SxX — leigh g banks (@leighgbanks) April 2, 2023