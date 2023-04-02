Death News : Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, known for scoring Hollywood films, dies at 71.

Japanese Musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, Known for Scoring Hollywood Movies like “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant,” Passes Away at 71..

Renowned Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, who is best known for scoring Hollywood movies such as “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant,” passed away at the age of 71. Sakamoto was a highly influential figure in contemporary music, and his contributions were recognized with numerous awards, including an Academy Award for “The Last Emperor” soundtrack. His work was celebrated for its innovative use of electronic and classical music, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians.

Sakamoto’s passing has left a void in the music industry, and many fans and colleagues have expressed their condolences on social media. His unique blend of traditional Japanese music with modern compositions has influenced countless artists, and his experimental approach to music has set new standards for the industry. Sakamoto will always remain an icon in the world of music, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists to come.

Source : @NBCNews

