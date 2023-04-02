Death News : Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, has passed away (Yomiuri).

Yomiuri newspaper reports that Ryuichi Sakamoto, a Japanese musician, has passed away at 71 years old..

The music industry has lost a great talent with the passing of Ryuichi Sakamoto. The Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday that the Japanese musician had died at the age of 71. Sakamoto was a renowned figure in the music world, having produced many hit songs throughout his career.

Throughout his life, Sakamoto had a gentle and innovative approach towards music, which was evident in his composition and production of music. His fans will remember him for the unique sounds he created that influenced the music scene globally. Although he may be gone, his contribution to the music industry will continue to inspire and entertain for years to come, leaving an enduring legacy.

Source : @Echinanews

