Death News : Indigenous leader Yunupingu, 74, passed away.

Yunupingu, a former Australian of the Year and Indigenous leader, has passed away at the age of 74. The news was shared by Sky News Australia on Twitter, along with a photo of the well-respected and influential figure.

Yunupingu was known for his advocacy on behalf of Indigenous Australians and fought for their recognition, rights, and equality. His loss will be felt deeply by not only the Indigenous community but also by all those who were touched by his leadership and commitment to creating a better future for his people.

Source : @SkyNewsAust

