Death News : Iconic composer Ryuichi Sakamoto died at 71.

Renowned composer and musician Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71. Sakamoto was a highly decorated artist, having earned recognition with two Golden Globes, a Grammy Award, and a BAFTA. He was responsible for scoring more than 40 films over the course of his career, including notable titles such as The Last Emperor, Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, and The Revenant. Additionally, Sakamoto released over 20 solo albums, solidifying his status as a creative force within the music industry.

Sakamoto’s artistry was celebrated by fans and peers alike. His multifaceted talent and exceptional skill allowed him to transcend borders and musical genres, earning him a place in musical history. He was widely respected for his contributions to the film industry, and his music will continue to touch audiences well into the future. The loss of such an incredible talent is deeply felt by all who knew him, and his influence on music and film will not soon be forgotten.

Source : @ThatEricAlper

