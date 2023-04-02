Death News : Hedda Kleinfeld Schacter of Kleinfeld Bridal dies at 99. Survived Holocaust, born in Vienna, settled in Brooklyn. Father started Kleinfeld’s Fur Store.

Hedda Kleinfeld Schacter, Holocaust Survivor and Founder of Kleinfeld Bridal, Passes Away at 99. Born in 1924 in Vienna, Austria, Hedda’s family settled in Brooklyn in the early 1940s following the war. Her father established a fur store called Kleinfeld’s..

Hedda Kleinfeld Schacter, a Holocaust survivor and the founder of Kleinfeld Bridal, has passed away at the age of 99. Born in Vienna, Austria in 1924, Hedda and her family settled in Brooklyn in the early 1940s after the war. Her father opened a fur store named Kleinfeld’s, which eventually turned into the world-renowned bridal boutique that it is today.

Hedda’s legacy in the bridal industry is monumental, as she single-handedly transformed Kleinfeld Bridal into a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, revolutionizing the way brides-to-be shop for their wedding gowns. Her passion and dedication for her craft were evident in every aspect of her work, and her impact on the industry will continue to be felt for years to come. Hedda’s inspiring life story serves as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and a reminder to always persevere, no matter what obstacles come our way.

Source : @HumansOfJudaism

