Death News : Hedda Kleinfeld Schacter, Holocaust survivor and Kleinfeld Bridal founder, died at 99. Born in Vienna, settled in Brooklyn.

Hedda Kleinfeld Schacter, a Holocaust survivor and the founder of Kleinfeld Bridal, passed away at the age of 99. Born in Vienna, Austria in 1924, her family moved to Brooklyn in the early 1940s after escaping the horrors of the war. Her father opened a fur store named Kleinfeld’s, which Hedda later transformed into the famous bridal shop known worldwide today.

Hedda Kleinfeld Schacter’s legacy will live on through her business and the many lives she touched with her story of overcoming adversity. Her dedication to providing brides with the perfect dress will remain as an inspiration for years to come. Her passing serves as a reminder of the strength and resilience of those who survived the Holocaust and the importance of remembering their stories.

Source : @HumansOfJudaism

Holocaust survivor and founder of Kleinfeld Bridal, Hedda Kleinfeld Schacter passed away at the age of 99. Hedda Kleinfeld was born in Vienna Austria in 1924. After the war, Hedda's family settled in Brooklyn in the early 1940's. Her father opened a Fur Store named Kleinfeld's,… pic.twitter.com/CzRg2Ssj6G — Humans of Judaism (@HumansOfJudaism) April 2, 2023