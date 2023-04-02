Death News : Gentle Giant co-founder Ray Shulman dies at 73.

Gentle Giant Co-Founder and Bassist Ray Shulman Passes Away at 73.

Renowned musician and co-founding member of the seminal progressive rock band Gentle Giant, Ray Shulman has passed away at the age of 73. With his powerful bass playing and multi-instrumentalist skills, Shulman was an instrumental contributor to the band’s sound and had a significant impact on the progressive rock genre as a whole. His musical legacy will continue to inspire many generations of musicians and fans alike.

Although Shulman’s passing is a great loss to the music community, his contributions to the art form will forever be remembered and cherished. His unique style and virtuoso playing have left an indelible mark in the world of music, and his influence on progressive rock will always be felt. As we mourn the loss of this talented musician, we can take comfort in the fact that his music will continue to live on, serving as a testament to his incredible talent and passion for his craft.

Source : @consequence

Ray Shulman, a co-founding member and bassist of the influential prog-rock band Gentle Giant, has died at the age of 73:

Ray Shulman, a co-founding member and bassist of the influential prog-rock band Gentle Giant, has died at the age of 73: https://t.co/ui4Rkx1QSl pic.twitter.com/fLkCqbbDSa — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) April 2, 2023