Death News : Ex-Indian Test player Salim Durani dies at 88.

Salim Durani, Indian Test cricketer from 1960 to 1973, passes away at 88..

Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani passed away at the age of 88. Durani played in 29 test matches for India between 1960 and 1973. He was known for his left-arm spin bowling and middle-order batting skills.

Durani was a key player during the 1971 test series against England, where he scored a century and took crucial wickets. He also played a vital part in India’s victory in the 1971 World Cup. The cricket world mourns the loss of yet another great player.

Source : @CricWick

