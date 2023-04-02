Death News : Din Tai Fung’s founder, Yang Bing-Yi, died at 96.

Din Tai Fung Restaurant Chain Founder Yang Bing-Yi Dies at Age 96: Obituary.

The founder of the renowned restaurant chain, Din Tai Fung, has passed away at the age of 96. Yang Bing-Yi leaves behind a legacy that spans across the globe with locations in over a dozen countries. The news of his passing was shared by The Wall Street Journal on April 2, 2023.

Din Tai Fung is recognized for its exceptional dumplings, and Yang Bing-Yi was the mastermind behind its success. He opened the first Din Tai Fung restaurant in Taipei in 1972, and its popularity grew rapidly, leading to expansions in other countries. Today, Din Tai Fung remains a beloved eatery for many, and the loss of Yang Bing-Yi is felt deeply by fans all around the world.

Source : @WSJ

Obituary: Yang Bing-Yi, who has died at 96, founded the Din Tai Fung restaurant chain

Obituary: Yang Bing-Yi, who has died at 96, founded the Din Tai Fung restaurant chain https://t.co/FAI9zFtNCl — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 2, 2023