Death News : Composer Sakamoto Ryuichi dies at 71; pioneer in electronic music and film scores for Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence and The Last Emperor.

Renowned composer and electronic music pioneer, Sakamoto Ryuichi, passed away at the age of 71. His international award-winning soundtracks have left a deep imprint on the film industry, with unforgettable scores for Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence and The Last Emperor, among others.

Sakamoto’s musical career spanned over four decades, during which he made significant contributions to the evolution of electronic music. Despite his passing, his legacy will continue to inspire and influence future generations of music lovers all across the world. Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @UnseenJapanSite

