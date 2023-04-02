Death News : Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, known for iconic projects like Dreamcast startup, Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, and more, dies at 71. RIP.

The Legendary Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto Passes Away at 71. Rest in Peace. His Legacy Includes Iconic Works like Dreamcast Startup, Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, Royal Space Force, and Numerous Others..

Ryuichi Sakamoto, the renowned composer, has passed away at the age of 71. His contributions to the world of music and film were vast and varied. Notably, his work was heard in iconic projects such as the Dreamcast startup, Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, Royal Space Force, and many other revered titles.

Sakamoto’s musical genius touched many hearts and minds with its unique blend of experimental and traditional sounds. He will be remembered for his profound impact on the industry and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, Ryuichi Sakamoto – your music lives on.

Source : @nichegamer

Famed composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has died at 71. RIP. His career spans many iconic projects like the Dreamcast startup, Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, Royal Space Force, and more:

Famed composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has died at 71. RIP. His career spans many iconic projects like the Dreamcast startup, Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, Royal Space Force, and more: https://t.co/PTek0kxgji pic.twitter.com/wwXXGEXdR4 — Niche Gamer (@nichegamer) April 2, 2023