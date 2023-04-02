Death News : Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71.

Ryuichi Sakamoto, the Japanese composer behind Academy Award-winning scores for films like “The Last Emperor,” “The Sheltering Sky,” and “The Revenant,” passes away at 71 – Breaking News.

Sad news has hit the music world today as it has been announced that Ryuichi Sakamoto, the renowned and award-winning composer from Japan, has passed away at the age of 71. The composer, who has an impressive list of film scores to his name, including “The Last Emperor,” “The Sheltering Sky,” and “The Revenant,” died earlier today.

Sakamoto won numerous awards throughout his career, including an Academy Award for his work on “The Last Emperor,” and his music has touched the hearts of many around the world. His passing is a great loss, and he will be remembered for his incredible contribution to the world of music, film, and the arts.

Source : @nytimes

