Death News : Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71 following cancer battle. Known for movies “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant.”

Renowned Japanese Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto Passes Away at 71 After a Prolonged Fight Against Cancer, Leaving Behind a Legacy of Acclaimed Scores for Films Such as “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant”..

Renowned Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71 after a long fight with cancer. His impact on the world of music is immeasurable, with his compositions being featured in popular films such as “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant”.

Sakamoto was not only a talented composer, but he was also a pioneer in the field of electronic and experimental music. His work has inspired countless musicians around the world, and his legacy will undoubtedly live on for generations to come. The loss of this musical genius is felt deeply within the industry and among his fans. Sakamoto’s music will continue to touch the hearts of listeners around the world for years to come.

Source : @euronews

