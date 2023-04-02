Death News : Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71.

Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, who won an Oscar, has passed away at 71..

The music industry suffered a great loss as Oscar-winning composer Ryuichi Sakamoto passed away at the age of 71. His contribution to the industry spans over several decades, during which he raised the bar for music composition and production. Ryuichi’s signature style was a perfect blend of digital and organic sounds, making his music timeless and loved by all generations.

Billboard, the leading music industry publication, confirmed the news through a tweet on their official account. Fans and colleagues from around the world expressed their grief, paying tribute to the composer’s remarkable work. Ryuichi Sakamoto’s music will be remembered for its unique style and the way it touched people’s hearts, reminding us of the power of music to bring us together.

Source : @billboard

