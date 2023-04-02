Death News : Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto died at 71.

Renowned composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, recipient of the Academy Award, passes away at 71..

Renowned and celebrated composer, Ryuichi Sakamoto, has passed away at the age of 71, leaving behind a legacy that has resonated with music fans across the world. A gifted artist, he won an Academy Award for his score of the film ‘The Last Emperor’ and produced countless other influential works over the course of his career.

The loss of Sakamoto is deeply felt throughout the music industry, and fans are mourning his passing. His contributions to the art form cannot be overstated, and his unique style and innovative approach to composition have inspired generations of musicians. Rest in peace, Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Source : @ComicBook

