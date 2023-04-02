Death News : Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, has died.

Ryuichi Sakamoto, the Academy Award-winning composer, passes away at 71, leaving behind a legacy..

The world of music has lost a true legend with the passing of Academy Award winning composer Ryuichi Sakamoto at the age of 71. His incredible contributions to the world of music will never be forgotten. Sakamoto’s unique style and innovative approach to composing were admired and imitated by countless artists around the world. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of musicians for years to come.

Sakamoto’s influence extended far beyond the world of music, as he also made significant contributions to the film industry. His work on numerous soundtracks for movies like The Last Emperor and Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence earned him critical acclaim and further solidified his place in music history. While his passing is undoubtedly a great loss for the music and film communities, his music will continue to live on and touch the hearts of fans around the world.

Source : @FilmUpdates

