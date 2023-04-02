Death News : Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, dies.

Posted on April 2, 2023

Ryuichi Sakamoto, the celebrated Japanese composer, passes away at 71..

Renowned Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71, leaving behind a legacy of pioneering musical achievements that have graced the world for decades. His unique soundscapes crafted out of a fusion of classical, electronic, and traditional Japanese music have enchanted and inspired global audiences, earning him numerous accolades and awards including an Oscar and a Grammy.

Sakamoto’s contributions to the world of music cannot be overstated, and his presence will be missed dearly. However, his compositions will continue to resonate for years to come, serving as a testament to the immense talent of one of the most iconic musical minds of our time.

Source : @afshinrattansi

