Death News : Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, dies.

Ryuichi Sakamoto, the celebrated Japanese composer, passes away at 71..

Renowned Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71, leaving behind a legacy of pioneering musical achievements that have graced the world for decades. His unique soundscapes crafted out of a fusion of classical, electronic, and traditional Japanese music have enchanted and inspired global audiences, earning him numerous accolades and awards including an Oscar and a Grammy.

Sakamoto’s contributions to the world of music cannot be overstated, and his presence will be missed dearly. However, his compositions will continue to resonate for years to come, serving as a testament to the immense talent of one of the most iconic musical minds of our time.

Source : @afshinrattansi

