Death News : Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, dies from cancer.

The world of music has lost a legend as Ryuichi Sakamoto, the acclaimed composer recognized for his Oscar-winning scores for ‘The Last Emperor’, ‘The Revenant’, and ‘Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence’ has passed away at the age of 71. This iconic composer has contributed greatly to the world of music and his legacy will forever be remembered.

Sakamoto’s music was not only heard in films, but also in video games and everyday life, with his pioneering approach to electronic and classical music. His music transcended time and genre, blending cultural influences from around the world, and captivating the hearts of many music lovers. Though he may no longer be with us, his music will continue to inspire and move people for generations to come.

Source : @EW

Ryuichi Sakamoto, the Oscar-winning composer famous for his scores for 'The Last Emperor,' 'The Revenant,' and 'Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence,' has died at 71 from cancer. https://t.co/9GXYlkuCih — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 2, 2023