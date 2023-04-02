Death News : Composer and actor Ryuichi Sakamoto died at 71.

Renowned Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, Famous for “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant”, Dies at 71 with Oscars & Grammys under His Belt..

Renowned composer, record producer, and actor Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71. He was known for his work on popular movies like “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant,” and had received prestigious awards such as the Oscar and Grammy.

Sakamoto’s passing was announced on Twitter, with many expressing their condolences and mourning his loss. His legacy in the music and film industry will undoubtedly continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Source : @GSCinemas

Ryuichi Sakamoto, the Oscar & Grammy winning composer, a record producer and an actor, best known for his work in "The Last Emperor" and "The Revenant", has passed away at the age of 71.

Ryuichi Sakamoto, the Oscar & Grammy winning composer, a record producer and an actor, best known for his work in "The Last Emperor" and "The Revenant", has passed away at the age of 71. pic.twitter.com/IteGcZoBd7 — GSC 🎂 (@GSCinemas) April 2, 2023